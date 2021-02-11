Navi Mumbai: CIDCO comes up with 106 residential plots in five nodes in the city

For the first time, in the last two decades, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with 106 residential plots for auctions. These plots are available in prime locations of Nerul, Kharghar, Ghansoli, New Panvel and Airoli nodes and the minimum offset price is Rs 70,000 while the size of plots ranges between 40 sqm and 436 sqm.

The submission of the bid will start from February 12 and interested people can submit the bid till March 1. The e-auction will take place on March 3 and the result will be declared on March 4.

Of the 106 plots being offered, the maximum number of 38 plots located in Ghansoli nodes followed by 28 plots in New Panvel. One of the most developed nodes Nerul has 12 plots and Kharghar has 15 plots. And, the remaining plots are available in Ghansoli and Airoli.