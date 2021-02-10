Navi Mumbai: CIDCO paves way for speedy development of 100-bed hospital in Uran

The 100-bed Sub-District Hospital in Uran will soon be a reality as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to pay the delayed payment charges (DPC) for the allotment of lands for the hospital. The DPC was supposed to be made by the Civil Surgeon, Raigad, Public Health Dept of Government of Maharashtra. However, the delay was also leading to the construction of the hospital.

As hospital facility is an essentially required facility and needs to be established on priority, CIDCO decided to pay the DPC and allot the land to the public health department.

The 100-bed multispecialty hospital would come up in the Dronagiri node in Uran to treat accident victims in the Golden Hour.

CIDCO will contribute the DPC amounting to Rs. 7,51,046 that includes Rs.4,45,356 towards the lease premium and Rs. 3,05,690 other miscellaneous charges.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO said, “CIDCO has always been sensitive towards the health infrastructure in the city. Considering the pulse of the issue, the corporation’s said the decision will lead to the development of Sub-District hospital and result in the betterment of health facilities”.

CIDCO had approved the allotment of plot no. 1 admeasuring 5,983.79 sq. m. in Sector- 15A, Dronagiri to the Public Health Department for the development of 100 patient beds Sub-District hospital around five to six years ago. The plot was allotted at 25% reserve price plus miscellaneous charges.

However, the payment of EMD amounting to Rs. 8,41,200 and lease premium Rs. 75,72,600/- in two equal installments was delayed by the Civil Surgeon, Raigad, Public Health Dept of Maharashtra. Thus, the DPC was worked out amounting to Rs. 7,51,046/-. “The agreement was not executed as the DPC amount was not paid. Considering the vitality of full-fledged health institute to be developed for the people, CIDCO decided to pay the DPC for fast development of the hospital,” said a senior CIDCO official.

“As this proposal was approved by CIDCO Board, the agreement to allot the said plot to the concerned authority shall be executed leading to the development of full-fledge 100 beds Sub-District hospital. The decision was taken for the well-being of residents and it will surely benefit the local residents of Uran,” added the official.