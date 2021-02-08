Navi Mumbai: APMC police arrest man in connection with Palm Beach accident that killed two

The APMC police have arrested a 33-year-old man who was allegedly driving the high-end car that hit a motorbike along Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road early on Sunday morning. The two sons of a Mumbai police assistant sub-inspector were killed in the head-on collision.



The arrested person, identified as Rohan Sunil Abbott, is the son of a well-known hotelier of Navi Mumbai.



Pankaj Mahajan, police sub-inspector and the investigative officer confirmed the arrest and said that they would verify whether he was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. “We have brought him to the court for further custody,” said Mahajan.



The victims Akshay Gamre, 29, and Sanket Gamre, 35, had been residents of Borivali. According to the police, the incident took place at the Palm Beach Road around 1.30 am on Sunday when the two brothers were returning to their home in Vashi village. “Rohan was taking a left turn and collided with the bike. Since the speed of the car was very high, there was a huge impact on the motorbike and both the brothers were thrown around 100 meters,” said Mahajan. He added that after the incident Rohan fled the spot.



After the incident, the APMC police had registered a case against the unknown driver of the car under sections 304A, 279, 337, 338 of IPC and 143(A), 134(A) and 184 of the Motor vehicle act.

