Navi Mumbai: CIDCO chief expresses displeasure over poor state of Nerul, Koparhairane railway stations

City and Industrial Development Corporation's Managing Director and Vice chairman, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, has directed the contractors to resolve all issues faced by the commuters and asked engineers to create efficient management system to monitor and execute daily activities smoothly for commuters' convenience.

The slew of directions came after his surprise visit to Nerul and Koparkhairane railway stations; he was displeased looking at the poor condition of civic amenities at the two stations. He visited the two stations during peak hours and also interacted with the commuters.

Dr Mukherjee stated a slew of reparations to be made; he instructed the contractors to ensure the cleaning of station premises, restrooms and directed them to repair all defunct fans and lights and asked to install elevators or escalators as per the requirements.

He also instructed engineers to create an organized and efficient management system to monitor and execute day-to-day activities smoothly for the betterment of commuters.

CIDCO has already set up a special committee under the chairmanship of the Joint Managing Director of CIDCO to review and solve the problems faced by the commuters of the suburban railway in Navi Mumbai. Apart from the Joint MD, the committee consists of CIDCO engineers and officers, representatives of NMMC and representatives of Indian Railways.

CIDCO's bid to make travel safe for suburban commuters

CIDCO built the network of the suburban railway in Navi Mumbai in coordination with the railways to create better connectivity in Navi Mumbai. CIDCO is consistently making efforts to make the travel of suburban commuters comfortable and safe.

