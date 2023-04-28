Navi Mumbai: CIDCO assures to send proposal to state government to reduce price of houses

The Navi Mumbai unit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) claimed that the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has assured to send a proposal to the state government regarding reducing the price of houses constructed under the Mega Housing Scheme in different nodes including in the Ulwe node.

MNS Protests Against Exorbitant Prices of CIDCO-Constructed Houses

The outfit has been protesting against the planning agency for the exorbitant price of houses constructed for the lower income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS). MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar met Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director of CIDCO regarding the price of houses and demanded it be reduced so that people with lower incomes can afford to buy them.

In Diwali, CIDCO launched a housing scheme of 7849 houses for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the newly developed node Ulwe. These houses are constructed under Prime Minister Awas Yojana and they are based on Transit Oriented Development. However, the MNS raised questions about the price and the area of the house under LIG.

In the second week of April, the party had also taken out a protest march in Seawoods against CIDCO calling it Bhikh Maga (begging) and demanded to bring down the price of its houses.

CIDCO Gives Extension for Document Verification

Meanwhile, CIDCO has given an extension of 15 days for document verification. In addition, it also assured that the deposit amount of Rs. 75,000 will not be forfeited until a decision of the government comes. However, CIDCO MD did not respond to call and text message.