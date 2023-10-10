Navi Mumbai: BJP State President Chandrasekhar Bawankule To Visit Panvel On Oct 11 |

Navi Mumbai: As part of mission Mahavijay 2024, the State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chandrasekhar Bawankule will be visiting on an organizational visit to Panvel on Wednesday, October 11, informed BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli.

Panvel MLA and Chief Electoral of Maval Lok Sabha Constituency of the party Prashant Thakur was also present.

Koli while giving further information said that on behalf of BJP, the preparation for the Lok Sabha election under Mahavijay 2024 is going on all over the country. For the upcoming elections, the BJP has set a target of winning 400 plus seats at the national level and more than 45 seats in the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule is traveling to all Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. He will visit 33 Maval Lok Sabha Constituency which is a part of it on Wednesday and various programs have been organized in accordance with his visit.

