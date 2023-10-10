Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Ayushman Bhava Health Fair Sees Attendance Of 1449 Pregnant Women, 1076 Children |

Navi Mumbai: The central government is implementing the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign across the country from September 17. Health services are being provided at various levels through this campaign. This national campaign was launched by President Her Excellency Draupadi Murmu on 13 September.

Accordingly, under the guidance of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised the campaign effectively.

The campaign was started by taking a pledge of organ donation. In the health fair, visitors are informed about health schemes and ensured that everyone got good health as per the word Ayushman Bhava.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Ayushman Bhava Health Fair Sees Attendance Of 1449 Pregnant Women, 1076 Children |

In this campaign, a health meeting is being organized every Saturday. During the meeting, on-communicable diseases were examined in the first week, tuberculosis, leprosy and other communicable diseases in the second week. In the third week, maternal and child health, in the fourth week, eye examination and eye health will be carried out.

Abha card will be prepared at the health. Through this comprehensive health care, AYUSH, mental health, aging diseases and treatment, oral health, eye, ear, nose and throat health, counseling services, yoga and wellness activities, free medicines, laboratory tests and tele-consultation services are being provided.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Ayushman Bhava Health Fair Sees Attendance Of 1449 Pregnant Women, 1076 Children |

On October 7, a health fair was organized on a large scale at NMMC Hospitals and Civil Primary Health Centers to implement Maternal, Child Health and Nutritional Health Facilities. At the fair, 1449 pregnant mothers were examined by experts for weight, diabetes, blood pressure, haemoglobin, urine test and counselling. They were given health information about baby weight, diet, and exercise.

Similarly, 1076 children were also examined by experts and given important information about their weight, vaccinations, and medicines given under Anemia Free India.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)