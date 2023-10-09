Navi Mumbai: PMC Sees Second Death Due To Dengue, Urges People With Symptoms To Visit Primary Health Centres

2nd dengue death reported in city | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area saw one more death due to dengue. A 13-year-old boy died of dengue in Kamothe on Friday. This was the second death due to dengue in the PMC area.

This has created panic among residents in the node and residents are living in constant threat of getting infected with Dengue and malaria.

Partha Shelke, 13 was living in sector 22 in Kamothe and he started showing dengue symptoms from September28. He was initially admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. However, his condition deteriorated. He was then shifted to Apollo Hospital in Belapur. But there was improvement in his condition and died on Friday.

When the Health Department of PMC inspected the area, they found dengue larvae on the building premises where Parth was staying.

First dengue death reported in Kamothe last month

In the first week of September, a 17-year-old girl preparing for the NEET exam in Kamothe node died while undergoing treatment for dengue. They alleged that this happened due to poor fumigation by the municipal corporation. The deceased student was living at Gurudev Heights in Sector 21 in Kamothe.

After the first death due to dengue, the PMC administration held a meeting of the health department to assess the conditions and precautions to be taken to prevent Dengue and Malaria under its jurisdiction.

PMC lays emphasis on public awareness

The civic body stressed on public awareness and to reach the citizens about the causes of dengue and malaria. The civic chief instructed the health department to spread awareness through banners and posters to all societies. In addition, private hospitals have been instructed to inform the corporation or the nearest ward office or the civil primary health centre if they have malaria dengue patients. So that the Municipal Corporation will know in which areas the disease is increasing and measures can be taken there

Meanwhile, the civic health department has appealed to citizens to visit the primary health centre immediately if they have symptoms of dengue and malaria and get blood samples tested.

PMC measures amid rising cases of dengue

Amid the rising cases of dengue and malaria and even death due to dengue, the Health Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a slew of measures. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi said that 2 lakh leaflets have been distributed through health workers from house to house to spread awareness about disease control. “Around 75,000 stickers have been pasted in the premises of housing societies,” said Dr Gosavi.

In addition, the civic body issued notices to around 4980 people including builders, tire sellers, nurseries sellers to carry out pest control and fumigation to prevent mosquito breeding. In the PMC area, construction of various housing projects including private ones is going on at a large scale. Builders have been issued notices to take steps to prevent mosquito breeding.

The health department of PMC has urged citizens to visit primary health centres immediately if they have symptoms of dengue and malaria and get blood samples tested free of cost.

A total of 521 cases of dengue and 195 cases of malaria were found in the PMC area from January to September. Similarly, a total of 37,873 suspected malaria patients and 3180 dengue patients were tested in the municipal area during the period.