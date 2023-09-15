Navi Mumbai: PMC Wakes Up After First Dengue Death Of 17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant; Steps Up Efforts To Curb Disease

Navi Mumbai: PMC Reports First Dengue Death In Kamothe | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: After a 17-year-old girl preparing for the NEET exam in Kamothe node died while undergoing treatment for dengue, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) woke up and held a meeting of the health department on Thursday to assess the conditions and precautions to be taken to prevent Dengue and Malaria under its jurisdiction.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar stressed on creating public awareness to reach the citizens about the causes of dengue and malaria. He instructed the health department to spread awareness through banners and posters to all societies. In addition, private hospitals have been instructed to inform the corporation or the nearest ward office or the civil primary health centre if they have malaria dengue patients. So that the Municipal Corporation will know in which areas the disease is increasing and measures can be taken there.

Kamothe residents allege poor fumigation steps

Following the death of a teenager in the Kamothe node, residents panicked and alleged that this happened due to poor fumigation by the municipal corporation. The deceased student was living at Gurudev Heights in Sector 21 in Kamothe.

Dr Anand Gosavi, the chief medical officer of PMC instructed all employees of the health department to create awareness at their own levels. He also directed sanitary inspectors to survey their respective areas and submit their reports to the Medical Health Department.

Sanitation inspectors ordered to increase fumigation frequency

Dr. Anand said that he has instructed sanitation inspectors to increase the frequency of drug spraying and smoke spraying in construction sites and societies. “A few precautions every citizen should take like removing water from breeding places of dengue and malaria mosquitoes such as saucers under the pots, defrost trays of refrigerators, coolers, and plastic on the roof. Similarly, water should be changed regularly from the vases and decorative plants in the house,” said Dr Gosavi. He added that the civic health department will reach out to the maximum number of citizens to convey this information.

The municipal commissioner said, “Various types of infectious diseases spread during the rainy season. The medical health department has been creating awareness and precautions to be taken through various mediums. Diseases can be prevented in time if the citizens take sufficient vigilance by following the instructions given by the Municipal Corporation.”

