Navi Mumbai: Kamothe Residents Fumes At PMC For Poor Fumigation After Girl Dies Of Dengue

A 17-year-old girl preparing for the NEET exam in Kamothe node died at Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai while undergoing treatment for dengue. This has created panic among residents in the node. They alleged that this happened due to poor fumigation by the municipal corporation. The deceased student was living at Gurudev Heights in Sector 21 in Kamothe.

Kamothe Colony Forum demands immediate fumigation

Complaining about the municipality's policy of fumigation in housing societies where dengue-like disease patients are found, members of the Kamothe Colony Forum on Monday met the municipality's health department and demanded immediate fumigation of the colony. Also, the municipality ensured that it would undertake a search campaign for dengue mosquito breeding centres by spraying smoke.

During July and August, the Health Department of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) received a total of 241 cases of dengue. The Municipal Health Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi informed the media that 115 patients were found in July and 126 in August.

The representative of Gurudev Heights met the medical health officer Dr. Anand Gosavi and informed that the treatment of the student had started last week. However, Dr. Sakharam Garle of Kamothe Colony Forum said that she was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Belapur as her condition was critical for two days.

Forum claims 2 dengue patients in every housing society

The Kamothe Colony Forum, an organisation run by residents, claimed that there are two dengue patients in every housing society. "The civic body should take a proactive action plan due to the increasing number of patients,” said members of the Colony Forum.

They added that the corporation should release an information leaflet about the symptoms and precautions of dengue in every society in order to prevent dengue. Also, in the last two weeks, after the number of dengue cases increased in Sectors 6, 6A and 7 of Kamothe Colony, when the members of the forum asked about the fumigation at the Kamothe office of the municipality, the municipality staff said that the smoke spraying is done only in societies where dengue patients are found and only on the ground floor.

