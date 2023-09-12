Differently-Abled Children Enjoy Eco-Friendly Ganesha Making With NMMC; See Pics

By: Amit Srivastava | September 12, 2023
The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has appealed citizens to celebrate Ganesh Utsav from September 19 to 20 in an eco-friendly way.
As part of it, a special workshop on making eco-friendly Ganpati was organized by the ETC Disability Education, Training and Service Facility Centre of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its students.
The centre is famous across the country for providing quality education to disabled children of all kinds.
The most important aspect of the workshop was using a seed in an idol. After the immersion of the idol, the seed will grow into a plant.
“Students with disabilities participated actively in this innovative activity. They responded very well."
"The seed Ganesha workshop was organized keeping in mind the attraction of children towards Child Ganesha, to encourage their talent. And at the same time, to inculcate the importance of environment in children through actual action,” said ETC Center Director and assistant commissioner Dr. Mitali Sancheti.
In this eco-friendly seed Ganesha-making activity, Tulsi seeds or Manjula were mixed with soil while making the idol.
After immersing these Shree Ganesha idols at home, as Tulsi seeds are mixed with them, the existence of Shree Ganesha in the form of Tulsi blooming from that soil will remain at home forever.
Through this innovative activity, disabled children got to experience artistic creation and along with this, the importance of the environment was also instilled in their minds by mixing Tulsi leaves in the soil made of Shri Ganesha Murthy. Parents participated in the activity along with their wards.
