 Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth's IMSR organizes alumni meet
Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth’s IMSR organizes alumni meet

The campus was buzzing with excitement as 800+ alumni from various batches and programmes attended the occasion.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth's IMSR organizes alumni meet

An alumni meet called Yaadein-2023 was organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth's Institute of Management Studies and Research Alumni Association at Bharati Vidyapeeth CBD Belapur Campus.

The campus was buzzing with excitement as 800+ alumni from various batches and programmes attended the occasion.

Alumni Meet Yaadein inaugurated by lighting of a lamp

The Alumni Meet Yaadein 2023 was inaugurated by the lighting of a lamp by Arup Gupta, President-BVIMSR’s Alumni Association, Dr Vilasrao Kadam, Regional Director-Bharati Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai Complex, Vitthal More, Sr. Vice President, National Stock Exchange (NSE, Shyam Anand, Managing Director-Epsilon Eye Care, P.Ramaswamy, Ex. Asst. Director, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Amit Tipnis, Head- Asia Pacific, BWW Global, and Other renowned Alumni.

Dr Anjali Kalse, Director, BVIMSR extended a warm welcome to all alumni and encouraged them to reconnect with the BVIMSR family in order to enhance the relationship for the benefit of all BVIMSR stakeholders and society at large.

She expressed her satisfaction with all alumni's professional and personal development. Alumni representatives have promised their unwavering support for events such as the HR Meet, GD/PI sessions, Personality Development programmes, Training programmes, and infrastructure development. Shubham Kumar and Vedika Mohite are the recipients of the BVIMSR’s Best Outgoing Students honours.

Dr Priyeta Priyadarshani has been honoured by BVIMSR for her outstanding contribution to placement.

Arup Gupta (President), Vijay Chavan (Secretary), Shirish Bokde (Treasurer), and other members of the Alumni Association have expressed their gratitude to all distinguished alumni, respected faculty members, well-supported non-teaching staff, and enthusiastic student volunteers for their stanch support in making Yaadein 2K23 a success.

