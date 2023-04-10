Navi Mumbai: Battle against PMC retrospective tax collection continues, four more cases lined up

Bombay High Court

Even though Kharghar Cooperative Housing Societies Federation lost its battle against the collection of retrospective property tax collection by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Kharghar Colony Forum, another group that has been championing the same cause, cleared that it would continue its fight.

Representatives from Kharghar Colony Forum (KCF) said that there are four more cases against the proposed tax collection by PMC pending with the Bombay High Court.

'This is a historic battle'

"As all of you know, the Kharghar housing federation Writ petition hearing was held on 6th April 2023 and the High Court dismissed this case. This is a historic battle against unjust property tax collection in Maharashtra. We must unite and fight against this injustice and stay firm,” said a statement issued by the KCF. It added that if we lose our courage and tolerate such atrocities, the ruling party will take advantage of our silence and continue to pressurise us.

“Dismissal of Kharghar Cooperative Housing Societies Federation writ petition does not mean other cases are null and void,” said the statement.

Kamothe Colony Forum files petition against arbitrary tax collection

Apart from Kharghar Federation, Kharghar Colony Forum, and Kamothe Colony Forum have also filed PIL and writ petitions. “Kharghar forum PIL is filed as per Maharashtra Municipality Act clause 99, clause 129A, double tax and retrospective property tax imposed on taxpayers under PMC area,” said the statement. Similarly, the writ petition of Kamothe Colony Forum writ petition is against the arbitrary tax collection by PMC. Kharghar Forum’s PIL hearing is scheduled for April 20, 2023.

Record ₹164 crore tax collection by PMC

Last week on April 6, the High Court rejected a writ petition filed by Kharghar Co-op. Housing Societies Federation Ltd challenging the retrospective tax collection by the corporation. The court dismissed the petition on the ground that it cannot stand in law or on facts (not entertainable and not maintainable).

Meanwhile, the PMC collected a record ₹164 crores in property tax for the first time during 2022-23. So far, the civic body came into existence, it has collected a total of ₹216 crores. The civic body has faced stiff resistance from different sections of society in tax collection.