Arbitrary or excessive tax is also social injustice: CJI S.A. Bobde

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Friday said tax evasion is an injustice to fellow Indian citizens but arbitrary or excessive tax also results in social injustice by the government.

His observation gains significance as it comes against the backdrop of the Union Budget for 2020-21 set to be unveiled on February 1.

In his address at at an event held to mark the 79th Foundation ceremony of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chief Justice Bobde said imposition of excessive tax is also a kind of social injustice on the people.