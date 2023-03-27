Panvel: PMC collects Rs 220 crores property tax from commercial, industrial units

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation which has been facing resistance from several sections in property tax collection, has adopted an aggressive approach and collected around Rs 220 crores thus far by direct collection from commercial and industrial units.

According to senior civic officials, they adopted an aggressive approach so that they could continue the civic services without interruption. "Property tax is the major source of revenue for the municipal corporation. It is also mandatory to pay property tax," said an official.

Works undertaken by Panvel civic agency

PMC officials have undertaken several ambitious projects including the construction of nine civil primary health centres, cricket training centre adhering to international standard, community temples and other infrastructure works at Koynavale, Karavale, Dhansar, Roadpali and Boudhwada under Smart Village.

The civic agency has also proposed the construction of a 450-bed maternal and paediatric care hospital to augument health infrastructure. The civic body will be constructing a new headquarters; beautification work has also been undertaken in lake area in Taloja and PMC is installing LED street lights.

Civic officials say property tax is major source of revenue to fund proposed infra works

Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete emphasized the importance of property tax in funding these projects, saying, "Property tax will be the major source for all these proposed works." He also noted that the penalty for non-payment of property tax increases by 2% per month.

PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to citizens to pay their property tax and become partners in the development of the municipal corporation, as the court has not suspended the collection of property tax. However, residents are calling upon PMC officials not to force commercial and residential places to pay before the verdict is declared.