Panvel: PMC starts direct property tax collection as financial year nears end

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) which has been facing resistance from a section of citizens in property tax collection, has started sending notices to property defaulters in the CIDCO colony and industrial units in Taloja.

The civic body has issued notices to 1398 property owners in the CIDCO area and 100 property owners in the Taloja MIDC area.

“The corporation has formed eight teams to carry out direct recovery from commercial property defaulters,” said a senior official from Property Tax department.

"PMC issued notices to around 100 property owners in Taloja Industrial Estate for recovery of property tax. Out of 10,025 property owners in MIDC areas, notices have been sent to 100 property owners due to overdue in paying the tax,” said the official.

In order to avoid the financial loss of Municipal Corporation, direct action has been taken for recovery from commercial property taxpayers. Property Tax Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete is also participating in the recovery work with the team.

Additionally, PMC has extended office hours on Saturdays and Sundays until the end of March to encourage citizens to pay their property taxes. Since the start of confiscation proceedings eleven days ago, the Municipal Corporation has received Rs. 9.5 crores in payments. As a penalty for non-payment of property tax, the penalty amount increases by 2% per month.

The Municipal Corporation has developed a mobile app called 'PMC TAX APP' to facilitate online payment of property tax. Citizens can also pay their property tax by visiting the website www.panvelmc. org