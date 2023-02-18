Navi Mumbai: Bangladeshi illegally residing in Seawoods since 1995, held

Representational photo

Navi Mumbai: The NRI Coastal police registered a case against a 36-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly residing in the country without having valid documents.

The parents of the man had entered the country illegally in 1995. While his parents were staying in West Bengal, he came to Navi Mumbai.

According to police, the man was selling vegetable and non-vegetarian items in Seawoods.

Case was transferred to ATS Navi Mumbai

The complainant, Vijaykumar Ganpat Rao Patil, a police sub-inspector with the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Navi Mumbai unit registered a complaint against the man. According to the complainant, a case of a fight was registered against the man at Kharghar police station. The Kharghar police found the man, a Bangladeshi national and for further investigation, the case was transferred to ATS Navi Mumbai.

During the investigation, the complainant, a PSI with the ATS Navi Mumbai found that the man is a Bangladeshi national and staying in the country without a passport and visa.

The man was identified as Nuriya alias Gana Babul Pathan, a native of Nodail district in Bangladesh. However, he was residing in the Maruti Apartment in Karave village at sector 36 in Seawoods.

Fake Aadhar and Pan numbers

On February 16, the ATS Navi Mumbai unit called him for investigation. During interrogation, Pathan informed that his parents entered the country illegally in 1995 and they are staying in West Bengal while he came to Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Pathan managed to generate fake Aadhar and Pan numbers. During the investigation, it was also revealed that Pathan was in touch with his relatives in Bangladesh. The NRI Coastal police registered a case against Pathan under section 14 of the Indian Foreign Act 1946.

