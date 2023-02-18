Navi Mumbai: CIDCO fulfills dreams of home buyers, conducts draw of 7849 houses |

Navi Mumbai: An online computerized draw of CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022 was conducted successfully on February 17, 2023 at CIDCO Bhavan in Belaur. CIDCO launched the mega housing scheme on October 24, 2022 and made 7,849 affordable apartments available for sale at Ulwe node, Navi Mumbai.

Biggest ever housing scheme for EWS category population

This was CIDCO's first ever biggest housing scheme for the economically weaker section (EWS) category under PMAY to which CIDCO received an overwhelming response.

On this occasion, the applicants who were selected for the Mega Housing Scheme Diwali 2022 were congratulated by Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

Selection was done through online computerized draw

Under the supervision of Shri Suresh Kumar, Ex-Civil Commissioner and Shri Moiz Hussain Ex-SIOMH, the process of the online computerized draw was conducted successfully. The successful applicants expressed their joy and feeling of gratitude by saying that their dream of a rightful house in a city full of facilities like Navi Mumbai has been fulfilled because of CIDCO.

7,849 affordable apartments introduced at Ulwe node

Under PMAY, 7,849 affordable apartments at the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai with perfect connectivity were made available to citizens of economically weaker sections by CIDCO. Ulwe node is fast developing with better connectivity. Housing complexes in this scheme have good connectivity through highways, the upcoming MTHL highway with Bamandongri and Kharkopar railway stations on Nerul-Uran suburban railway line. Also, due to the Navi Mumbai International Airport being developed by CIDCO, the Ulwe node has gained importance at the international level.

Software used for online computerized draw was completely human intervention free

The software used by CIDCO for the online computerized draw of the housing scheme is completely human intervention free. Also, this system has been inspected by the computer department of IIT Mumbai. During the draw process conducted by this system, selected representatives among the applicants were involved.

Also, during the computerised draw, the list of eligible applicants and apartments is shuffled randomly. Through this process which is highly transparent and fair, equal opportunity is ensured for all applicants.

The list of successful applicants in the Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022 scheme has been made available on CIDCO's website lottery.cidcoindia.com.

