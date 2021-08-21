Navi Mumbai: As fire breaks out in a commercial complex in Khanda Colony, narrow escape for 50 office employees

It was a narrow escape for over 50 employees working in different offices at a seven-storey commercial complex in Khanda colony on Saturday morning after a fire broke out on the sixth and seventh floor of the building. While no one was injured in the fire, offices on the sixth and seventh floor of the building gutted. The fire was believed to have been caused by a short-circuit.

Four fire engines from Kharghar, Panvel, Kalamboli, and gram panchayat were called in to douse the fire.

According to Kalamboli fire office, they have received the fire call around 11.15 am and it took around two hours to control the fire. An official from Kalamboli Fire Brigade said, “A short-circuit on the sixth floor is believed to be the cause of the fire which later spread the seventh floor,” said the official.

The commercial complex, Bhoomi Landmark, is located at sector 17 in Khanda colony and it houses car showrooms, banks, a fitness centre and other offices. According to onlooker, soon after the fire broke out, people were seen coming out on the balcony. However, timely rescue operation saved everyone trapped in the building.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old water tank collapsed in Vashi around 1.30 am on Saturday. The water tank was located in sector 10. While around 2 lakh liters water was wasted, the pump operator suffered from a minor injury. The water supply in the area was restored by morning 7 am. A senior civic official claimed that they had already decided for a structural audit as the tank was over 30 years old.

