Navi Mumbai: Man held with illegal firearms in Khanda Colony

Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested a 36-year-old man in Khanda Colony early this week for allegedly carrying firearms.

The man is a habitual offender and he was carrying the firearm illegally from Sanpada to Khanda Colony when he was caught by the police.

The police recovered an unlicensed revolver, a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Giridhar Gore, senior inspector of the crime branch (unit 2) said, “Acting on a tip-off, we laid a trap near the bus stop at Asudgaon and arrested the accused. He had come there to sell the firearms to someone from that area, but the other person did not reach there on time. So the accused was about the leave that place in an auto when we accosted him.”

“The accused was arrested by Mumbai and Navi Mumbai police multiple times earlier and he was also convicted twice. He was in Taloja jail in one of these cases and had come out in January. We are now interrogating him to know from where he got the firearms and who was supposed to purchase those from him,” Gore said.

The police booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act. He was produced before the judicial court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody