Navi Mumbai: ANU Police Nab 4 Individuals In Anti-Narcotics Raid; Seizes 32 Grams Of Heroin And 40 Stolen Phones Worth ₹20.20 Lakh

The Anti Narcotics Unit (ANU) of Navi Mumbai Police has arrested a gang of four individuals involved in the sale of narcotic drugs and the theft of mobile phones from passengers at railway and bus stations. In this raid, the team seized heroin weighing 32 grams and 40 stolen mobile phones, with a total value of Rs 20.20 lakh seized goods. Two more accused are wanted in the crime and the unit is looking out for them.

“We had received an information that some women and other men living in Kopri village of Vashi were involved in selling narcotic drugs and stealing mobile phones,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde, of ANU. Based on this information, PI NIgde, Assistant Police Inspector Shrikant Naidu, Nilesh Dhumal, and their team conducted a raid in Kopri village on Thursday evening. During the raid, they apprehended Mohammad Jishan Pappu Khan (25) a resident of Vashi, Madina Mehboob Shaikh (56) a resident of Mankhurd, Aklima Khatun (50) a resident of Kopri village and Muskan Najmul Shaikh alias Rameeza Shamsuddin Shaikh (25) of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi. The raid was done in the residence of Pappu and his wife Aklima Khatun in Kopri village.

During the raid, ANU conducted a search and found 32 grams of heroin in 505 small paper packets. When they searched the suspect’s home, they discovered 40 stolen expensive mobile phones from various brands. Consequently, the Narcotics Control Team filed a case against all four suspects at the APMC police station and arrested them. They seized the heroin and the 40 stolen mobile phones, valued at Rs 20.20 lakh. It was revealed during the investigation that Rameeza Shaikh, one of the arrested was supplying narcotic drugs.

The arrested accused Pappu and the escaped accused Raju Motahar Hussain and Najimul Sheikh were all found to be stealing mobile phones from passengers at railway and bus stations, taking advantage of the crowds. It was also discovered that the stolen mobile phones were being sold in their hometown in West Bengal. “The information we received was of the gang who dealt in drugs but we also found their links to stealing mobile phone,” Nigade said. The raid was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ajay Landge.