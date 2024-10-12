 Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024

In the last three days, the ANC arrested three individuals, including a foreign national, for allegedly possessing drugs with the intent to sell. The police seized 111 grams of cocaine and 565 bottles of codeine-mixed syrup, valued at Rs 47 lakh. The arrests were made at Bandra, Jogeshwari, and Govandi.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Pixabay

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) registered 63 cases, arrested 135 individuals for drug smuggling, and seized drugs worth over Rs 45.11 crore as of September 2024.

In the last three days, the ANC arrested three individuals, including a foreign national, for allegedly possessing drugs with the intent to sell. The police seized 111 grams of cocaine and 565 bottles of codeine-mixed syrup, valued at Rs 47 lakh. The arrests were made at Bandra, Jogeshwari, and Govandi.

Read Also
₹1814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Mumbai-Sourced Machine Was Brought In Parts; Was Assembled In Factory At...
article-image

About The Operations Carried By Officials

According to the police, the ANC's Kandivali, Azad Maidan, and Ghatkopar units were involved in various operations across the city. In one of the operations on October 10, while patrolling in the Jogeshwari area, officers from the Azad Maidan unit observed a foreign national behaving suspiciously. Upon apprehending him, they found 111 grams of cocaine valued at Rs44.40 lakh. The suspect was identified as Richard Comme, a national from Nairobi.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot At Bandra, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot At Bandra, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital
Read Also
ED Conducts Raids In Delhi And Mumbai In Massive Drug Bust Probe Worth Over ₹7,000 Crore
article-image

In another operation, the Kandivali Unit, while patrolling the Bandra area, arrested Arbaz alias Jabbar, who was found in possession of 565 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth Rs2.38 lakh. Further investigations led to the arrest of another suspect, Imran, and additional drug seizures in Bandra, Kherwadi, and Govandi.

These operations were carried out under the leadership of Police Inspectors Rajendra Dahifale (Azad Maidan), Vaibhav Dhumal (Kandivali Unit) and Bhagwan Bele (Ghatkopar Unit), under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sham Ghuge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene...

Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene...

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of...

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of...

Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe...

Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe...

Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot At Bandra, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot At Bandra, Admitted To Lilavati Hospital

Navi Mumbai: Online Registration Starts For ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ Affordable Housing Units...

Navi Mumbai: Online Registration Starts For ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ Affordable Housing Units...