₹1814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Mumbai-Sourced Machine Was Brought In Parts; Was Assembled In Factory At Bagroda Industrial Complex

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The machine which had produced hundreds of crore MD Drug was not brought in one piece but in parts and was later assembled in a factory at Bagroda industrial complex, said officials here on Friday. The NCB officials informed that the machine which was used in drug making is actually meant for agriculture purpose, it was purchased from Mumbai in parts and later assembled in Bagroda-based factory, said the officials.

On October 6, the Gujarat ATS and Narcotic Control Bureau in a joint operation, had busted an illegal MD drug manifesting unit here in Bhopal. So far, the agencies have arrested three factory operators, three laborers and one other person in connection with the case. “One of the arrested accused Amit Chaturvedi had ordered the machine in several parts and then got it assembled here in the factory,” said the officer.

Chaturvedi, who had a chemical trading GST number, had purchased the chemicals on his number but later used the GST numbers of other factories to buy the chemicals, said officials. BOX Drug entered state via Mandsaur.

Although the case of MD drug manufacturing in Bhopal has been caught for the first time, there are reports of a large quantity of MD drug being supplied to the area from other states. State police have revealed that the MD drug was supplied to the state via Mandsaur and Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. Besides, information has been received about MD drugs being supplied from Rajasthan via Ujjain. In most of the cases caught so far by the Narcotics Branch of the police, the route has been either Mandsaur or Ujjain.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Seeks Resignation Of Dy CM Devda; Over 500 pics of Devda with drug case kingpin on social media, claims Patwari

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Seeks Resignation Of Dy CM Devda; Over 500 pics of Devda with drug case kingpin on social media, claims Patwari | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari has demanded the resignation of deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda over the alleged links with Harish Anjana, arrested by Gujarat ATS and NCB in connection with MD drug haul case.

Referring to the photographs of the deputy chief minister with the drug accused case, Patwari addressing a press conference in New Delhi, on Friday said that it was not about just one, two or three pictures, at least 500 photographs and videos of the drug case kingpin with the deputy chief minister are available on social media and that cannot be a mere coincidence.

"If the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi was addressing in Haryana, then did he not see Madhya Pradesh? Shouldn't PM Modi take a decision that he will remove the Deputy Chief Minister immediately? Shouldn't he send a message to the country that we are against drugs? If not, then it is natural that being a responsible opposition, we will say our point," Patwari added.