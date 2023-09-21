Navi Mumbai: Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik Presents 'Amrit Kaal' & 'Indo Global Ties' Diaries To DCM Fadnavis

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik presents 'Amrit Kaal Diary 2024 - 47' to DCM Devendra Fadnavis |

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik presented the 'Amrit Kaal Diary 2024 - 47' and the 'Indo-Global Ties: A New Symphony in Play Diary 2024' to Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on September 20 during a visit of the Naik family for Lord Ganesha's darshan at the Deputy CM's residence.

The two diaries are a part of the first 3 diaries of the 'Amrit Kaal Diary' series published to mark a decade of Bharat led by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Content Of Diaries

The Amrit Kaal Diary 2024 - 2047 contains very significant extracts from Prime Minister Modi's 10 speeches made on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort including the full text of his speech on August 15, 2023, in the concluding pages. This unique, valuable diary has calendars for 24 years from 2024 to 2047 and can thus be a treasured utility diary for 24 years.

The 2nd diary in the set - 'Indo-Global Ties: A New Symphony in Play Diary 2024' contains memorable extracts from PM Narendra Modi's speeches at various venues outside the country. The 3rd diary in the set - 'Kartavya - Bharat: Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi Diary 2024' will include excerpts from speeches by the PM at important national and international events, summits and conferences in India.

Sanjeev Naik, former MP and Sandeep Naik former MLA, former mayor Sagar Naik, and Sankalp Sanjeev Naik, BJP youth leader, were present on the occasion.