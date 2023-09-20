 Navi Mumbai: Over 1,800 Sanitation Workers Undergo For Medical Check-Ups
Navi Mumbai: Over 1,800 Sanitation Workers Undergo For Medical Check-Ups

The "Safety Camps for Sanitation Workers" was conducted in all four zones of the corporation on September 15th and 16th.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Around 1800 sanitation workers under the Panvel Municipal Corporation underwent medical check-ups as part of the Cleanliness Service campaign under Indian Cleanliness League 2.0 from September 15 to October 2. The "Safety Camps for Sanitation Workers" was conducted in all four zones of the corporation on September 15th and 16th.

Govt has given directions to organize 'Swachhata Panhwarwada'

As a part of Swachhata Bharat Abhiyan 2.0, the Central Government has given directions to organize 'Swachhata Panhwarwada' from September 15, 2023, to October 2, 2023. These health camps for sanitation were arranged in Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothi, and Panvel Prabhags on September 15 and 16.

Sanitation workers were provided a series of medical examinations

During the camps, sanitation workers were provided a series of medical examinations, including blood pressure checks, nasal, ear, eye, skin, and hemoglobin tests. These health camps aim to provide guidance to sanitation workers by physicians, gynecologists, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and mental health professionals.

All municipal medical officers have diligently organized these camps

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anand Gosavi, stated that all municipal medical officers have diligently organized these camps. Additionally, MGM Medical College for Kharghar and Panvel zones, Terna Medical College for Kamothe zone, and Yerala Medical College for Kalamboli zone have collaborated with the municipality for health check-ups.

