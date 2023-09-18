Navi Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies Within 2 Hours After Doctor Administers Wrong Injection

The deceased Prerma Sonwane | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Digha in Airoli where a 13-year-old girl died due to alleged wrong treatment on September 16.

The girl died two hours after she was administered an injection by a doctor. The girl was a class eight student at Prabodhan Vidyalaya in Intanpada in Digha.

The Rabale MIDC police have registered an accidental death report and started an investigation following a complaint registered by the father of the deceased.

Teen girl administered wrong medicine

The deceased identified as Prerna Sonwane complained of headache and vomiting. Later she was down with a high fever on September 16 evening. Her family took her to a doctor in Vishnu Nagar in Digha where the doctor administered her an injection and gave a few tablets around 7.30 pm.

After the girl returned home from the doctor's clinic. However, she was feeling very cold and decided to take a rest.

Around 8.15 pm, when the father woke her daughter up to give her medicine, he noticed that her tongue was stuck in her teeth and she was not moving. When she was immediately taken back to the doctor, the doctor suggested taking her to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa. The family took her to Kalwa Hospital, however, she died around 10.40 pm while undergoing treatment after being admitted.

Complaint registered against doctor for medical negligence

The father of the deceased, Umesh Sakharam Sonwane, 43, approached the Rabale MIDC police and registered a complaint against the doctor.

Dipak Shelke, police sub-inspector and investigating officer from Rabale MIDC police said that an ADR has been registered and an investigation is going on. “We are checking documents of the doctor and also investigating,” said Shelke.

