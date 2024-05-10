Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Graduate From IIT Kanpur In Mahim Commits Suicide Inside Apartment

A 22-year-old IIT graduate from Kanpur, Rohan Kumar Jha, died by suicide in Mahim on Wednesday evening. He was working for the past six months with an insurance firm in Mumbai and had secured the position through campus recruitment.

The police said he resided in a 3BHK apartment close to Shitala Devi temple along with two flatmates, who found him hanging in the kitchen at 6pm. After recording the statements of his friends, the police found that he hadn’t communicated with anyone since he came to Mumbai.

On Wednesday evening, one of Rohan’s flatmates was in his bedroom working when he noticed the kitchen door closed. Sensing something amiss, he repeatedly knocked but got no answer. Concerned, he alerted another friend and forced the door open, finding Rohan hanging from the fan.

The Mahim police have registered an accidental death report. Senior inspector Sudhakar Shirsat confirmed that Rohan’s mortal remains were handed over to his family from Bihar after a post-mortem on Thursday. Shirsat said the cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained and the matter will be investigated thoroughly.