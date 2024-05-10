 Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Graduate From IIT Kanpur In Mahim Commits Suicide Inside Apartment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 22-Year-Old Graduate From IIT Kanpur In Mahim Commits Suicide Inside Apartment

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Graduate From IIT Kanpur In Mahim Commits Suicide Inside Apartment

The police said he resided in a 3BHK apartment close to Shitala Devi temple along with two flatmates, who found him hanging in the kitchen at 6pm.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 03:35 AM IST
article-image

A 22-year-old IIT graduate from Kanpur, Rohan Kumar Jha, died by suicide in Mahim on Wednesday evening. He was working for the past six months with an insurance firm in Mumbai and had secured the position through campus recruitment.

The police said he resided in a 3BHK apartment close to Shitala Devi temple along with two flatmates, who found him hanging in the kitchen at 6pm. After recording the statements of his friends, the police found that he hadn’t communicated with anyone since he came to Mumbai.

Read Also
Salman Khan Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Made Noose By Tearing Bedsheet To Hang Himself In...
article-image

On Wednesday evening, one of Rohan’s flatmates was in his bedroom working when he noticed the kitchen door closed. Sensing something amiss, he repeatedly knocked but got no answer. Concerned, he alerted another friend and forced the door open, finding Rohan hanging from the fan. 

The Mahim police have registered an accidental death report. Senior inspector Sudhakar Shirsat confirmed that Rohan’s mortal remains were handed over to his family from Bihar after a post-mortem on Thursday. Shirsat said the cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained and the matter will be investigated thoroughly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Graduate From IIT Kanpur In Mahim Commits Suicide Inside Apartment

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Graduate From IIT Kanpur In Mahim Commits Suicide Inside Apartment

Mumbai: Laughter Reigns Supreme As World Laughter Day Originates And Thrives In The City

Mumbai: Laughter Reigns Supreme As World Laughter Day Originates And Thrives In The City

Mumbai News: New Contractor for Topiwala Market Revamp

Mumbai News: New Contractor for Topiwala Market Revamp

122 Shipping Containers Seized In Massive Customs Ops At JNPT Port Over Suspected Contraband From...

122 Shipping Containers Seized In Massive Customs Ops At JNPT Port Over Suspected Contraband From...

Mumbai: Water Cut In Colaba, Koliwada And Naval Area Due To Emergency Repair Work; Check Details

Mumbai: Water Cut In Colaba, Koliwada And Naval Area Due To Emergency Repair Work; Check Details