Navi Mumbai: Agarwal Samaj Welfare Association Installs Water Cooler At Panvel Station

Representative image | Photo Credit: Pexels

Navi Mumbai: The Agarwal Samaj Welfare Association, Panvel installed a water cooler was installed at platform number 5 of Panvel railway station last week. The water cooler was set up in remembrance of a community member.

While the Panvel Railway station is being developed as a terminus, the station lacks basic facilities. Long-route trains for Konkan and South India pass through the station. Travellers often complain about the poor facilities at the station. The water cooler will certainly be useful for passengers.

Various Dignitaries Present At The Installation

On the occasion, Station Master of Panvel Railway Station JP Meena, Chief Commercial Inspector AP Meena, Station Manager Commercial Sudhir Kumar, Railway Police Inspector Pravin Padvi, President Agarwal Samaj Manoj Agarwal, Secretary Anil Bagaria, Treasurer Kamlesh Agarwal and other office bearers of Agarwal Samaj were present.

Mr Meena, the station master, expressed that the station requires 2-3 more water coolers to serve the passengers. The secretary of the society assured us that they will provide it soon. The Station Master thanked Purushottam Agarwal and the Agarwal community.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Tricolour Bike Rally Organised On 77th Independence Day In Panvel

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)