Navi Mumbai: Tricolour Bike Rally Organised On 77th Independence Day In Panvel

Navi Mumbai: The Yuva Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a motorbike tricolour rally on Tuesday to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Indian Independence. The rally was flagged off by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur at 10.30 am at the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board office in Market Yard.

Details On Bike Rally

The rally started from Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Circle Hall and then proceed to Pancharatna Hotel Chowk, Shani Mandir, Waveshwar Hotel, Kapad Bazar, Jai Bharat Naka, Virupaksh Mandir, Adarsh Corner and then the rally concluded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. BJP's taluka mandal president Arunsheth Bhagat, city mandal president Jayant Pagde has appealed that office bearers, workers and citizens attended this ceremony.

