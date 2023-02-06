Navi Mumbai: After Ulwe, Ranjanpada emerges new destination for affordable homes | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: As the work of the Nerul/Belapur-Uran railway route is nearing completion, developers have started coming up with a number of projects. While Ulwe is the first choice among homebuyers along the route, Ranjanpada and Dronagiri have emerged as the new destination.

At present, the Central Railway runs trains between Nerul or Belapur and Kharkopar station. However, work on the remaining stations is underway.

Ranjanpada is just two stations away from Kharkopar and according to developers, homebuyers are making a lot of queries. “Homebuyers are preferring locations which are not far away and fit in the budget,” said a real estate agent. He added that Ranjanpada is the next location where a large number of projects are coming up in the affordable segment.

Around 15 to 20 large housing projects were started in Ulwe since last three months

During two years of Covid, only existing projects were completed and no new projects were launched. However, in the last three months, even the Ulwe node witnessed at least work on 15 to 20 large housing projects were started. “The sector 14, and 26 are the locations in Ulwe node where premium projects are coming up,” said Pratik Jadhav, a real estate agent.

Even developers’ body BANM and MCHI say it will be a revolutionary development for the sector as the focus will shift towards South Navi Mumbai from the north.

According to the developers' body, Dronagiri has emerged as the next destination for affordable homes. And, the connectivity will make it another sought-after destination. Even people going to JNPT for work will have a smooth commute.

Transportation & connectivity, key factors of consideration for home buyers, said a real estate agent

Javed Shaikh, a real estate agent in Ulwe says that transportation and connectivity are two key factors home buyers consider while selecting a property. “If the location is well-connected to office hubs and marketplaces, there is always a good demand. The railway connectivity will open up avenues for investments in real estate from both investors and end-users,” said Shaikh.

The south of Navi Mumbai has a lot of potential in terms of the real estate sector. The partial operation of the rail route has already benefited the developing Ulwe node with basic infrastructure and price appreciation of the property, the further rail connectivity will make a new area for real estate activity.

