Navi Mumbai: PMC offers concession on NMMT bus fare for senior citizens, students and specially abled

NMMT bus | File

Senior citizens, people with special abilities and students under 18 years residing under the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction (PMC) can now avail concessions while travelling in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses.

As per the decision, specially abled citizens will get a 100% concession on ticket fares, students under 18 years of age and senior citizens will be given a 50% concession.

A proposal regarding this was already cleared during the general body meeting.

How to avail of the facility?

To avail of the facility, the beneficiaries residing in the PMC area need to apply and register their names at the Social Development Department of the municipal corporation. After that, they will be given a discount ID card by the corporation.

Beneficiaries will get a discount only after showing the discount ID card issued by PMC in NMMT buses.

