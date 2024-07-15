Navi Mumbai: ADGP Amitabh Gupta Inaugurates Installation Of 452 CCTV Cameras In Taloja Jail | FPJ

On Monday, Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General, Prisons and Correctional Services inaugurated installation of 452 cctvs in Taloja jail. In order to prevent malpractices as well as clashes by the inmates, it was proposed to increase the number of CCTVs in the jail around four months back.

“Initially, there were only 50 cameras in the jail and it was necessary to have more to cover the barracks and high security area in order to have a 24/7 surveillance. The monitoring too would be done 24/7 in the jail from the control room,” Taloja Jail Superintendent Pramod Wagh said. The surveillance cameras are equipped with Artificial intelligence (AI) technology which will provide enhanced picture quality of the jail premises.

The state of art cameras set up was inaugurated Gupta and Yogesh Desai, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, South Division Byculla was also Present for the occasion. Besides, the jail has also received 15 new video conferencing systems which would be used by inmates to contact their relatives. Along with this, a new body scanner machine is also installed which will be used for conducting through body search of the inmates.

Currently around 3500 inmates are housed in Taloja jail who are undertrials. “CCTVS would address the issues of security as well as allegations levelled against anyone. The AI enabled cctv would also alert us if anyone is indulging in activity that one should now. This will increase the transparency of working,” Gupta said.

In the beginning of the year, the state prison department has installed 2,394 sophisticated CCTV cameras in six jails, including Arthur Road, Yerawada, Byculla, Kalyan, Amravati and Nagpur, in order to beef up security and improve surveillance.