Mumbai Marks Gandhi Jayanti & Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary With Khadi Exhibitions, Cleanliness Drives

Children learn spinning wheel during their visit at Mani Bhavan on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Mumbai | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Mumbai observed Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second Prime Minister, with khadi exhibitions, lectures, cleanliness drives, and exchange of messages, reminding the country about their love and non-violence.

The Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Memorial and Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Gamdevi, dedicated to Gandhi's life and ideas, has organised a week-long programme up to October 8. A seven-day exhibition and sale of khadi and village products from Wardha was inaugurated on Wednesday. Yogesh Kamdar, honorary secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Memorial, said the exhibition is a place to purchase good khadi, which is rarely available in the market.

"Most of the khadi that is sold is made on machines or synthetic fibre. The exhibition is an annual feature for Gandhi Jayanti, but this time, the material on display, the shirting, sarees, chaddars, and other products, is lovely. The response has been excellent," said Kamdar.

The Gandhi Smarak Nidhi organised a spinning programme and a Sarva Dharma Prarthana or prayers from all religions on Thursday morning. On Friday afternoon, Dr Avinash Patil and Dr Ashok Chausalkar will deliver lectures on 'Lesser-known freedom fighters of Maharashtra' and 'Interpretation of Mahatma Gandhi in Maharashtra ' respectively.

The venue will hold a competition for devotional solo songs for school teachers on Saturday at 11.30 am. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be patriotic song competitions for primary school students in Marathi and Hindi, respectively, at 11.30 am. Between 550O and 6500 students had taken part in the different phases of competitions at their schools and Mani Bhavan since July, said Kamdar.

Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Mumbai branch, was inaugurated on October 2, 1955, when Mani Bhavan, a private residence owned by a businessman and Gandhi's home in Mumbai, was handed over to the then Gandhi Memorial Society.

Other institutions in the city organised meetings to mark the day. The managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange, Ashish Chauhan, spoke on the topic 'Mahatma Gandhi and His Philosophy' at an event organised by the Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board, Mumbai. Ravindra Sathe, chairman, Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board (MSKVIB), and Geetanjali Baviskar, chief executive officer of the MSKVIB, were present at the occasion

India Tourism organised a cleanliness drive at CSMT and GPO, Mumbai, where more than 75 participants, including students from IHM and Rizvi Colleges, joined the programme, marking the start of the month-long nationwide campaign.

