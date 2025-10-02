 Maharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders

Maharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council | |

Mumbai: The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has welcomed the Maharashtra Government’s initiative to create a state-level ‘Dakshata Committee’ for the security of jewellers.

GJC, the apex body representing over 600,000 jewellers across India, said that the vigilance committee will ensure their safety. For a long time, jewellers have faced harassment during investigations of theft and robbery cases involving gold and silver. In some unfortunate incidents, jewellers even lost their lives during the process, the GJC said.

On March 14, 2024, the Maharashtra government issued a circular recommending the establishment of the committee. The vigilance committee has now been constituted with representatives from 36 districts. In the near future, district-level committees will also be established with the support of GJC. The objective of this initiative is to build a secure and reliable bridge between the government and trade bodies, ensuring the safety of jewellers and supporting honest business practices.

GJC chairman, Rajesh Rokde, said the decision marks a historic moment for the jewellers' community. "The formation of the Dakshata Committee reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe business environment in a safe state," said Rokde, expressing his thanks to the state Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, minister of state for home affairs, Pankaj Bhoyar, and MLC Chitra Wagh.

GJC vice-chairman, Avinash Gupta, added: "The jewellery sector has long grappled with serious security challenges. We appeal to all our pan-India members to actively engage with their respective state governments for similar committees, so that a safe ecosystem for the jewellery business can be built nationwide.”

Rokde urged jewellers across India to make similar efforts in their respective states so that a strong and secure national framework can be created. GJC will extend full support and is preparing a detailed national Plan of Action to help implement this framework across India.

