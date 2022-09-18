e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Action taken against 122 vehicles in no-parking zone at Seawood Grand Central Mall

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Similar actions will be continued in days to come, says a civic official | File

Navi Mumbai: In a joint operation of A ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), NRI Coastal Police and Traffic police, punitive action was taken against 122 vehicles for parking in a no-parking zone along the Seawood Grand Central Mall in Nerul.

According to civic officials, they have been receiving complaints regarding illegal parking in the no parking zone along the road outside the mall. This was leading to traffic congestion during the peak hours, especially in the evening. There is a provision for parking inside the mall, but it is a paid service.

The mall is located in sectors 40 and 42 in the Seawoods area of Nerul, under the Belapur ward.

During the special drive, the assistant commissioner of Belapur ward, Dr. Mitali Sancheti, Senior Police Inspector of NRI Sagari Police Station Ravindra Patil and other officials were present.

Similar actions will be continued in days to come, says a civic official.

