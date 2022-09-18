e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC records just 23 cases of Covid on September 17

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just 23 cases of Covid on September 17

The number of active cases also has come down to 262 from 910 last month

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 23 new cases of Covid on September 17.

There is a decreasing trend in regards new cases of Covid in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 262 from 910 last month.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 44 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours
article-image

Meanwhile, 37 patients were discharged on September 17.

At present, 182 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 17, the civic body conducted 1729 RT PCR tests and 2093 Antigen tests.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,27,485 RT PCR and 23,62,227 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra ATS apprehends Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying Rs 15 lakh bounty

Maharashtra ATS apprehends Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying Rs 15 lakh bounty

Be a part of FPJ and MNCDF's fight against illegal hoardings in Mumbai

Be a part of FPJ and MNCDF's fight against illegal hoardings in Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Action taken against 122 vehicles in no-parking zone at Seawood Grand Central Mall

Navi Mumbai: Action taken against 122 vehicles in no-parking zone at Seawood Grand Central Mall

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just 23 cases of Covid on September 17

Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just 23 cases of Covid on September 17

Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 44 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours

Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 44 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours