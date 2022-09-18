Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just 23 cases of Covid on September 17

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 23 new cases of Covid on September 17.

There is a decreasing trend in regards new cases of Covid in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 262 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 37 patients were discharged on September 17.

At present, 182 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 17, the civic body conducted 1729 RT PCR tests and 2093 Antigen tests.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,27,485 RT PCR and 23,62,227 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.