Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 44 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 44.12 mm of rainfall from Saturday 8.30 am to Sunday 8.30 am.

A maximum of 57.4 mm of rainfall was reported in the Vashi ward, followed by 55.3 mm of rainfall in the Airoli ward. The civic jurisdiction did not witness tree falls, and nor did it receive any fire calls.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging and tree falls on Saturday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 2867 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 87.25 meters. On Saturday, the catchment area saw 40 6 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 3224 mm of rainfall has been received.