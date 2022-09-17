Navi Mumbai: Two held in murder of 29 year old outside Panvel railway station

Khandeshwar police have arrested two in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old woman outside the Panvel railway station on Thursday night. The women was attacked when she was returning home form her work.

The deceased Priyanka Devratsingh Rawat, resident of Mahalaxmi City at Vihighar in Panvel was returning home from work on Thursday night. At 10 pm, when the deceased was near the auto-rickshaw stand in Panvel (East), the accused attacked her by a knife and ran away leaving the weapon on the spot.

According to police, the injury was grievous and she died on the spot.

The railway police and Khandehwar police reached the spot and took her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Kakote said the deceased was married and belonged to a middle-class family. She was working in Thane at a digital marketing company and her routine was the same every day while returning home.

The police are checking CCTV footage of the area. Kakote said investigations are underway and the accused would be arrested soon. Meanwhile, a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered by the Khandeshwar police against the unidentified person.

Senior police inspector Subhash Kakote from Khandeshwar police station confirmed that two persons involved in the crime have been arrested. However, he refused to give more details as the investigation is still underway. "The investigation is still underway. So, we cannot reveal more details," said Kokate.

