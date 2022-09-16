Navi Mumbai: Woman stabbed to death outside Panvel station on Thursday night

Representational pic

Navi Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death outside Panvel railway station on Thursday night. The woman was returning home from work when she was attacked by an unidentified person. Police said she sustained grievous injury and she died on the spot.

The Khandeshwar police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person under section 302 of IPC and started the investigation. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Devratsingh Rawat who resided at Mahalaxmi City at Vihighar in Panvel.

Subhash Kakote, Senior Police Inspector from Khandeshwar police station said that the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday when the deceased was near the auto-rickshaw stand at Panvel east. “An unknown person slit her throat and fled,” said Kakote. He added that the woman fell and died on the spot.

The railway police and Khandehwar police reached the spot and took her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Kakote said that the deceased was married and from a middle-class family. According to the police, she worked in a digital marketing company in Thane and was returning home as per her daily routine.

Meanwhile, the police are scanning the CCTV footage from the areas. Kakote said that the investigation is underway and the culprit would soon be arrested.