e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Woman stabbed to death outside Panvel station on Thursday night

Navi Mumbai: Woman stabbed to death outside Panvel station on Thursday night

Priyanka Rawat, who was returning from work, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

Navi Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman was stabbed to death outside Panvel railway station on Thursday night. The woman was returning home from  work when she was attacked by an unidentified person. Police said she sustained grievous injury and she died on the spot.

The Khandeshwar police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person under section 302 of IPC and started the investigation. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Devratsingh Rawat who resided at Mahalaxmi City at Vihighar in Panvel.

Subhash Kakote, Senior Police Inspector from Khandeshwar police station said that the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday when the deceased was near the auto-rickshaw stand at Panvel east. “An unknown person slit her throat and fled,” said Kakote. He added that the woman fell and died on the spot.

Read Also
Panvel: Jewellery and other items worth Rs 3.45 lakh stolen in housebreaking
article-image

The railway police and Khandehwar police reached the spot and took her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Kakote said that the deceased was married and from a middle-class family. According to the police, she worked in a digital marketing company in Thane and was returning home as per her daily routine.

Meanwhile, the police are scanning the CCTV footage from the areas. Kakote said that the investigation is underway and the culprit  would soon be arrested. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane records 94.47mm of rainfall on Friday

Thane records 94.47mm of rainfall on Friday

Mumbai: BMC to hold five-day polio camp across the city

Mumbai: BMC to hold five-day polio camp across the city

Mumbai: Western Railway observes 'Swachhta Pakhwada' at all its divisions

Mumbai: Western Railway observes 'Swachhta Pakhwada' at all its divisions

Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 5 cr seized, 8 passengers arrested by customs in last three days

Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 5 cr seized, 8 passengers arrested by customs in last three days

Mumbai: Doctors report surge in fungal infections due to monsoon

Mumbai: Doctors report surge in fungal infections due to monsoon