Panvel: Jewellery and other items worth Rs 3.45 lakh stolen in housebreaking

The house was closed and the thief got access by opening the door with a duplicate key and decamping with gold jewellery from the locker in the house

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Panvel City police have registered a case of housebreaking after gold jewellery and other items worth Rs 3.45 lakh were stolen by getting access to a closed house in Balaji Kashish Park in Usrali Khurd in Panvel.

According to police, the house was closed and a thief got access by opening the door with a duplicate key and decamping with gold jewellery from the locker in the house.

"The crime was committed at house number E-102 when there was no one in the home," said a police official from Panvel City police station. He also stated that the thief gained entry into the house by using a duplicate key and breaking open the jewellery locker.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and started an investigation. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the society and nearby areas to get a clue.

