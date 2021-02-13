Navi Mumbai: ACB nabs PSI attached to Sanpada police station for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a 29-year-old probationary police sub-inspector attached to Sanpada police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe for ending a police complaint.

According to an official from the Navi Mumbai ACB, the complainant’s father has a shop at Sanpada railway station and he had given rent to a Chunnilal Khatnavliya in July 2019. However, Khatnavliya had stopped giving rent after some time.

Following which the complainant’s father had asked him to vacate the shop. However, Khatnavliya closed the shop and went to his native home during the lockdown.