Navi Mumbai: AC mechanic sexually assaults minor in lift; nabbed after girl vomits, complains to mother

Navi Mumbai: The city police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in Taloja. According to reports, the incident happened on Wednesday around 7.30 pm at a high rise in the region.

Senior Inspector J Sonawane of the Taloja MIDC police station was quoted by news agency ANI saying, "A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old man Mohmmed Akhtar Mathar Hussain in Taloja, Raigad district. The accused took the girl in a lift, while she was playing, and sexually assaulted her there. The accused is an AC mechanic and was visiting a nearby flat."

According to a report in Midday, the police were quoted saying that the accused took the minor to 11th floor of the building from where he fled and the girl went to her home.

"After the girl reached her home, she started vomiting. After being asked by her mother, she revealed the incident & her parents along with neighbours gathered outside eventually nabbing the accused before he could escape, after victim girl identified him," the SI further told.

The police were quoted saying in the report that he was attempting to run away but was caught and brought to Taloja MIDC police station. The accused (19), confessed to crime.

Reportedly, the accused has been remanded to police custody and the cops are currently loooking if he has previous offences. The accused has been booked under IPC Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.