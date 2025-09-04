Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang |

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have busted a Uttar Pradesh-based gang of thieves accused of stealing valuables from the luggage of sleeping passengers on long-distance trains. Two men have been arrested, while four others remain on the run, TOI reported.

Duo Arrested, 16 Cases Cracked

The arrested accused have been identified as Waqar Khan from Ghazipur and Jugal Vishwakarma from Kanpur. This is the first time the duo has been apprehended. Police said their arrest has helped crack 16 pending cases of theft reported across Central Railway. Stolen property worth ₹22 lakh, including gold and cash, has been recovered.

Gang’s Modus Operandi

According to the police, the gang had been active for several years, targeting passengers sleeping on long-distance trains. They operated by discreetly opening bags and removing valuables without waking the victims. Khan, the gang leader, would rope in different accomplices for different operations, making it difficult to track the entire network.

Their latest strike was reported on May 23, when a passenger on board a Coimbatore train was looted of valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh while asleep. Acting on a tip-off, GRP teams traced and arrested the duo from Kalyan.

Theatres Of Crime

All the offences linked to this gang were committed on Central Railway routes, particularly under the jurisdiction of Kalyan, Thane, Karjat, and Dombivli GRP police stations. Officials said the gang was highly mobile and frequently changed locations to avoid detection.

Hunt On For Other Accused

While two members are in custody, four gang members remain at large, and efforts are underway to nab them. GRP officials said the arrests have significantly reduced theft cases in the region, but vigilance continues as the hunt for the remaining accused intensifies.