Navi Mumbai: 2 die cleaning choked sewer in Rabale MIDC

Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: Two labourers attached to a private company died after inhaling toxic fumes emanating from a choked sewer chamber they were cleaning from within. Another sanitation worker has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the Rabale MIDC area, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Jharkhand native Mr Vijay Hansda, 29, and Mr Sandip Hanbe, 35, from Digha in Airoli, while Mr Sonot Hansda, 49, was injured.

According to the police, four sanitation workers were cleaning the sewer chamber. Three of them were inside the chamber while one was outside when toxic fumes started coming out. While two of them fell unconscious inside the chamber, one of them who was at the entrance of the chamber fell unconscious after some time. “They had not worn the safety gear while going in,” said a police official from Rabale MIDC police station.

Mr Murtuja Shaikh, 30 – the worker standing outside the chamber – pulled them out with the help of others. They were taken to the civic hospital in Airoli. Mr Vijay and Mr Sandip were declared brought dead. “Mr Sonot is receiving treatment and his condition is improving,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the Rabale MIDC police registered a case of negligence causing death under sections 304A and 336 of the Indian Penal Code. Site supervisor Dattatre Giridhari was arrested and presented before the court where he was sent to police custody till Dec 8.

Death Traps: Past Incidents

Jan 2019: Three men including a contractor died allegedly inhaling poisonous gases after entering a manhole to clean it in Panvel's Kalundre village. The two labourers were not trained conservancy workers but were hired to deliver tools to the contractor.

Mar 2022: Three workers died while cleaning a public toilet in Kandivali (West)

Apr 2022: Three workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank in Virar

