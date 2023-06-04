Navi Mumbai: 5 injured in accident at newly inaugurated Wonders Park joyride

Representative Image | FPJ

At least five individuals were hurt on Saturday night after falling from an umbrella-shaped joyride at the recently opened Wonders Park in Nerul. Four of the injured people, according to Nerul police, were transferred to Apollo Hospital, while a few more managed to flee with very minor wounds. Following extensive renovations by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which cost over Rs 28 crore, the Wonders Park was recently opened by CM Eknath Shinde.

Around 10 p.m., the injured person's safety harness broke. Police from Nerul arrived at the scene to look into the situation. One of the injured has a fracture, according to the police.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Wonders Park to reopen soon with new features and increased entry charges

Opened after 3 years of refurbishment

After three years of rehabilitation, the amusement park was just inaugurated on May 30 with much fanfare by none other than chief minister Eknath Shinde and local politicians. However, the event has prompted safety worries in the area. The mindless use of tax dollars to repair a park when they could have been used for other development projects was lambasted by many locals.

The city officials declined to comment on the accident when approached and instead chose to remain silent. After the renovations were finished a few months ago, the park experienced an excessive wait time before the netas could reopen it.

An expensive amusement park

After receiving criticism from a number of sources, the NMMC was given permission by the CM to reopen the enormous Wonders Park to the public. During the park's closure, a significant refurbishment was completed, and the park has since reopened with a wider range of attractions than before. Along with new rides, the facelift includes an audiovisual system and a musical fountain laser display.

But the revised entry fees, which residents say are excessively pricey, have drawn their ire. Higher entrance fees are required of guests in order to enter the facility. Children from 5 to 12 will now pay Rs 40 instead of Rs 25, while those beyond 12 will now pay Rs 50 instead of Rs 35.

"Safety measures were lacking at the park and bigger disasters are waiting to happen", says activist Rajeev Mishra