Navi Mumbai: 36-year-old held with banned gutkha worth ₹1.29 lakh in Turbhe | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police arrested a 36-year-old from a store and seized Gutkha and favoured paan masala worth Rs 1.29 lakh. Police said that the accused would supply the banned substances to other retailers apart from retailing it himself.

Acting on a tip-off received by their source, the Turbhe MIDC police carried out a raid early this week at a paan shop in Drumwali gully in Turbhe and found gutkha stored in plastic bags.

The arrested man was identified as Tuakir Nisaruddin Khan, a resident of Khairane Gaon in Navi Mumbai.

“We took samples of all varieties of Gutkha and Paan Masala and sealed the place,” said an official from Kalamboli police station. He added that the total seizure of banned gutkha was worth Rs 1,29,460.

He was booked under sections 188 (disobedience), 272 (adulteration), 273 (sale of noxious food), and 34 (common intention) of IPC and relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

