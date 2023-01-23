WATCH: Man asks flight attendant to open plane window to spit out gutkha, video goes viral |

A video of a man asking a flight attendant to open the plane's window so he can spit out gutka is currently going insanely popular on social media at a time when numerous incidences of rowdy behaviour by passengers on flights have been recorded. Although the video initially left many people in shock, after the entire thing happened, people started laughing.

After being published by Instagram user Govind Sharma with the message "Tag your gutka lover friend," the video quickly gained popularity. The amusing event took place on an IndiGo aircraft. The identity of the man has not been revealed.

In the footage, a man in an aisle seat is seen stroking something in his hand before abruptly calling out to the air hostess sitting next to him. He is heard stating, “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge please, gutka thukna hai (Excuse me, could you please open the window, I need to spit out gutka (chewing tobacco).”

