Navi Mumbai: 32-year-old held for extortion in APMC's fruit market

The APMC police arrested a 32-year-old man from a bar for allegedly extorting money from traders in APMC's fruits market in Vashi. Around 12 cases of extortions among others have been lodged against him by APMC and other police stations.

Police are also investigating his links with a Mumbai based gang.

The arrested accused was identified as Ashok Hansraj Sonkar alias Ashok Mirchi and was arrested from Kalpana bar on July 22 morning around 7.30 am.

The APMC Police had received information that Sonkar was coming near Kalpana bar and accordingly laid a trap. When he came to the bar, he was taken into custody. Police said that a total of 12 cases including extortions have been registered against him with the APMC police.

Senior police inspector from APMC police station Vikas Ramgude said that apart from Navi Mumbai, around 10 cases were registered against him in Mumbai. However, Ramgude said that so far the accused was found involved in extortion in the fruit market in APMC. But, his links with a gang in Mumbai is also being investigated.

Police were looking for Sonkar for a long time and a team was formed under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengde.