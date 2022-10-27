Navi Mumbai: 3 including woman assault 40-year-old man for honking | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Sanpada police registered a case against three unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old man near Moraj Circle in Sanpada around two weeks ago after the victim honked at them three-four times to move their car. CCTV footage showed that the three suspects included one woman.

Gouresh Ajit Chikhlikar, a resident of Bhandup who works at Cognizant in Airoli, approached the police on October 23 after he recovered from the injuries. The incident took place at around 6.30 pm on October 16.

Beaten up for honking at a wrongly parked car

According to Chikhlikar, he had visited his sister-in-law's home in Kshitij Building in Sanpada Sector 19 on his motorbike to collect a parcel. When he got there, a red and white coloured car was parked on the road, blocking access to the road ahead. After he honked a few times the car moved to the side and let him pass. However, as soon as he parked his motorbike, two men and a woman alighted from the car and approached him. One of them pulled off the helmet from his head and started assaulting him. Chikhlikar fell on the road and they kept assaulting him before fleeing in their car.

The victim then got himself admitted to MGM Hospital in Vashi and approached the Sanpada police after recovering from his injuries. The Sanapda police registered a case under sections 323, 324, 504 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and started investigations.