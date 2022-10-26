Ghaziabad: Young man's head smashed with a stone, beaten to death over parking issue; incident caught on camera

In the Ghaziabad neighbourhood of Tila Mor, a young man was brutally murdered. The deceased young man reportedly got into a fight with some individuals over parking his vehicle on the street.
The argument suddenly became so heated that the others came together and attacked the young man.
After this as the young man who was laying lifeless on the road his head was bludgeoned by a stone. The whole incident was captured by a passerby on their phone.
The police have formed 5 teams for investigating the incident. The youth injured in the clash between two groups was being taken to the hospital, but before reaching the hospital he had passed away the police said.
